Realme Narzo 30 smartphone has finally been scheduled to launch in Malaysia on May 18. The phone will be launched under the Narzo 30 series and will be the third phone to join the series.

Meanwhile, Realme has already launched the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G, the top-end phone with 5G connection in India earlier this year. but it is not clear when the company will bring the Narzo 30 to Indian market.

But, the compnay has confirmed that it will bring the 4G and 5G variant of the vanilla Narzo 30 model to India later.

Though the company has revealed the launch date of the upcoming Narzo device, it did not share any specification details of Narzo 30.

Now, an unboxing video of the Narzo 30 shared on YouTube has revealed the specifications details of the Narzo 30 phone ahead of scheduled launch.

The video was shared by Marc Yeo Tech Review and it showcases the Malaysia-specific 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone.

The phone has a glossy finish on the back with a strip that has an arrow-like pattern on it bellow the camera module which is in black color. Its model number is mentioned as RMX2156 on its blue-colored retail box.

The company even postponed its May 4 event in India to an unspecified date due to the rapidly rising covid-19 cases in the country.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 will feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 580 nits of brightness.

The phone will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, under the hood. The processor could come paired with a 6GB RAM as per a allleged Geekbench listing. It is also said to have a 4GB RAM variant as well.

Realme Narzo 30 will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

On the rear, the Realme Narzo 30 may sport a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front the may have a 16-megapixel camera to capture selfies.

The Narzo 30 may pack a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone will also have a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measures.