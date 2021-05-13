Realme is scheduled to launch the vanilla Narzo 30 phone of the Narzo 30 series on May 18. The company is expected to bring the Narzo 30 to India and other markets soon after its debut in Malaysia.

The new teaser shared by the company has revealed some key specifications of the Narzo 30. The upcoming Narzo 30 is teased to sport a 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery.

The launch date of Narzo 30 was revealed through the Facebook post of Realme Malaysia account and tipped that the phone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate LCD display panel.

Realme has not shared the display size at this point, but is is being expected that it will bring a 6.5 inches display since most Realme phones have the same-sized screens.

Previously, Realme teased that the Narzo 30 would come with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor under the hood.

The company also shared that the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that has 30W Dart Charge fast charging supports. The company claimed that the battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

The post also shows the phone to have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

Realme Narzo 30 will launch with two colour options — blue and grey.

The company did not reveal any other specifications so we have to wait for the launch event to get the full details.

The Realme Narzo 30 will be launched at an online-only event in Malaysia on May 18 at 12pm (noon) MYT (9:30am IST).

Realme was supposed to launch its first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered phone, X7 Max 5G, in India, alongside a brand-new 43-inch 4K smart television but it got postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.