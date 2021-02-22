Realme Narzo 30 Pro Tipped To Be The Cheapest 5G Smartphone In India, Check Here

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A smartphones are set to launch on Wednesday. Now fresh leaks suggest that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G is going to be the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. As per the leaks, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 15,999.

Currently, the Realme X7 5G which is priced at Rs 19,999 is the cheapest 5G smartphone in India.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Price And Specification: (Expected)

As per the leaks by tipster Debayan Roy and Techbloat, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The phone will likely sport a triple rear camera setup with 48MP primary camera.

It will come in two colours variant of Sword Black and Silver.

The Relame Narzo 30 Pro 5G will come in 8GB RAM plus 128 GB storage variant and 6GB RAM plus 64 GB internal storage variant.

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 17,999 or Rs 18,999 and the 6GB RAM plus 64 GB storage variant may cost Rs 15,999 or Rs 16,999, tipped tipster Debayan Roy and Techbloat.

Realme Narzo 30A Price And Specification: (Expected)

The Narzo 30A is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a water drop hole design for selfie camera. It is tipped to come with Helio G85 chipset and pack a 6000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The phone is expected to sport a 13-megapixel dual rear cameras setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Narzo 30A will come in two variants that is 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. The phone will be priced at Rs 9,999 or Rs 9,499 and Rs 8,999 or Rs 8,499 for both of the variants respectively. It will be available in Laser Black and Laser Blue colour.

(Source: Gizmochina)