Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, Buds Q2 Price in India, colour options leaked ahead of June 24 launch

Chinese handset maker realme has confirmed to launch realme narzo 30, realme narzo 30 5G, and realme Smart TV Full HD 32 on June 24 in India.

The company will also introduce the realme Buds Q2 along with these devices.

Ahead of these products’ official launch, a tipster has revealed the price and colour options of the realme narzo 30 5G, narzo 30 smartphone and the Buds Q2 TWS.

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has revealed that Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Narzo 30 may come in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options. Bothe the upcoming Narzo 30 models could be available in 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations.

The Narzo 30 5G is tipped to be prices starting at Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,999 while the Narzo 30 may be priced at either Rs 11,499 or Rs 11,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model.

There may also be a 4GB + 64GB storage model for Realme Narzo 30, but its pricing information has not been leaked.

On the other hand, the realme narzo 30 5G could be available with a price of Rs 15,990 for a single 6GB + 128GB variant.

However, tipster Yogesh told RealmeTimes has tipped a different price for the Realme Narzo 30 5G. The tioster has said that the 5G phone will come with a price of Rs 13,999 and it is likely to arrive in a sole 6GB + 128GB storage model.

Realme Narzo 30 5G will directly compete with Poco M3 Pro 5G in the Indian market.

Tipster Yogesh also revealed that the Indian pricing of the upcoming Realme Buds Q2 may be set at Rs 2,899 or Rs 2,999. The earphones are leaked to be available in two colour options — Active Black and Calm Grey.