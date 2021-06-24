Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 With 48MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specs

Realme has launched Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 phones at a virtual event alongside the Realme Buds Q2 and the Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 in the India. Both phones feature a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup.

Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

The Narzo 30 5G comes in a single storage option and the Narzo 30 has two storage configuration.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 price, sale

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G caries a price tag of Rs 15,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. The phone comes in two colour options– Racing Blue and Racing Silver

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 30 priced in India is set at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It has the same colour options like the 5G variant –Racing Blue and Racing Silver.

Realme Narzo 30 5G first sale will be held on June 30 and it will be listed with introductory a Rs. 500 discount.

While the Realme Narzo 30 is set to go on sale on June 29 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will also be listed with Rs 500 discout.

Both the phones will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com for sale, and will also be available at offline stores.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

talking about specifications, the Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded further with a dedicated microSD card.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery on board that supports 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The phone measures 162.5×74.8×8.5mm and it weighs 185 grams. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 405ppi pixel density, and 580 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Realme has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot (up to 256GB).

Realme Narzo 30 also has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera to capture selfies at the front.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano) slots, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of dimensions, the device measures 162.3×75.4×9.4mm and weighs 192 grams.