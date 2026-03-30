Realme Narzo 100 Lite tipped to launch in India soon

Advertisement

Realme is reportedly planning to launch the Narzo 100 Lite as the successor to the Narzo 80 Lite in India soon. The upcoming Narzo 100 Lite is expected to be a budget offering, said to come in two color options and three RAM/storage configurations.

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite is tipped to be the first device in the upcoming Narzo 100 lineup, set to succeed the Narzo 90 series. However, since the Narzo 90 lineup did not include a Lite variant, the 100 Lite is likely to serve as a successor to last year’s Narzo 80 Lite.

Advertisement

According to the leak, the Narzo 100 Lite will be offered in 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB configurations. It is also expected to be available in Frost Silver and Thunder Black color options.

Going by its Lite branding, the device is likely to be a budget offering, with a starting price of around INR 10,000 ($110) in India, similar to its predecessor. More details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.