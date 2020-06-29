Realme Narzo 10
Realme Narzo 10 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Realme Narzo 10 ‘That Blue’ colour option launched in India

By IANS

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday introduced a new ‘That Blue’ colour variant for its recently launched Narzo 10.

That Blue colour variant will be available to purchase in India for the first time on June 30 at 12 noon.

The smartphone was initially launched in That White, and That Green colour option. Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999.

The Realme Narzo 10 features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.8 percent screen-to-bod ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

There is a 16MP camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The device is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

You might also like
Technology

This man ‘accidentally’ buys 28 Tesla cars for 1.4mn Euros

Technology

Here comes 1TB pen drive for USB Type-C smartphones in India

Technology

NASA video shows 10-year time lapse of Sun in 61 minutes

Technology

Samsung to launch 2 foldable smartphones in second half of 2020

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.