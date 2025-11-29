Realme launches new C85 5g smartphone with 7,000mAh battery in India at Rs 14,999

Realme C85 has made its debut in India on Friday with a starting price of Rs 16,499. The device will be available for sale in two colour option through e-commerce platform Flipkart in December.

The Realme C85 has been launched with features like 7,000mAh battery, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6.8-inch LCD screen, 50-megapixel camera and more.

Let’s take a look at its price, and specifications in detail.

Price, Sale

Realme has set a starting price of Rs 16,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage and the top-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can be bought at a cost of Rs 17,999.

However, as part of an introductory offer, the phone will be available at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively, inclusive of coupons and price discounts.

The device will go on sale starting from December 1 at noon in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green colourways via the company’s online store and Flipkart.

Specifications

Realme C85 5G is equipped with a 6.8-inch LCD HD+ screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, resolution of 720×1,570 pixels, and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device screen is protected by Corning Glass protection.

It also gets 100 percent sRGB, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 16.7 million colours, and a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the device. It comes paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM and 12GB of Dynamic RAM. The phone gets 128GB of onboard storage, too.

For heat management, the phone is equipped with a vapour chamber, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

The device features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 rear camera unit. The device also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a massive 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 22 hours of video playback, 50 hours of calling, and 145 hours of music playback on a single charge. The battery supports 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

In terms of connectivity options, the Realme C85 5G features 5G, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an E-compass, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. It ships with IP69 dust and water resistance, too.

