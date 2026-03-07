Realme launches it’s latest budget offering with a 7,000mAh battery

Advertisement

Realme C83 5G has made it’s debut as the company’s latest budget phone in the C-series lineup in India. The device comes with a large 7,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.

Realme C83 5G specifications

The Realme C83 phone features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, delivers up to 900 nits of peak brightness and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC chipset powers the device. The device comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The device storage can be expanded up to 2TB through a microSD card slot.

The device packs a total of two cameras including a single 13MP rear lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP camera for selfies. The rear camera module also houses an LED flash.

One of the highlights of the phone is the large 7,000mAh battery which also supports 15W wired charging. It weighs 212g and a thickness of 8.4mm. The handset boots Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box.

The phone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a single speaker. The device has an IP64 rating, and also meets the MIL-STD 810H standards for durability. It offers dual-SIM support, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS.

Realme C83 5G price

The Realme C83 5G is offered in two colour options -Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green color options. The smartphone has a price tag of Rs 13,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant, whereas the 4GB/128GB option costs Rs 14,499. Meanwhile, the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 17,499.