New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme on Thursday expanded its entry-level smartphone C series in India with three smartphones that start from Rs 6,799.

The newly launched smartphones are Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 and will be available from April 13 on online platforms like realme.com, Flipkart, and other key channels.

The 6.5-inch Realme C20 (2GB+32GB) is powered with MediaTek Helio G35, houses a 5000mAh battery, 8MP AI back camera and a 5MP AI selfie camera. The battery in Realme C20 claims to last 43 days in standby mode and also supports reverse charging. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 6,799 for the first 10 lakh users from April 13.

The Realme C21 comes has a 6.5-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and packs a 5000mAh battery. On the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the rear. The back camera includes a 13MP AI primary camera along with two 2 MP cameras. The selfie camera is a 5MP selfie camera. It will be available in two storage variants (3GB+32GB) for Rs 7,999 and 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 8,999, from April 14.

The third device, Realme C25, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, featuring a triple camera setup (13MP+ 2MP+ 2MP), an 8MP selfie camera, and a 6000mAh massive battery, and 18W Type-C quick charge, the company said in a statement. Available in two storage variants, 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 10,999, Realme C25 will be up for sale on April 16.

“Both, RealmeC21 and RealmeC25 are the first smartphones which will have TUV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, RealmeIndia and Europe.

The C series continues to be a strong growth driver for the brand, contributing 28-30 percent of Realme India’s revenues.?

With the new launch, the company has, to date, offered nine models in the entry-level segment in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)