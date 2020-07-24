Realme Introduces Its Budget Smartphone 6i In India At Rs 12,999

New Delhi: Realme introduced its newest 6 series member Realme 6i at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for 4GB+64GB variant in India, today.

The higher variant of the model is 6GB+64GB model and costs Rs 14,999. The Smartphone will be up for a sale on July 31 on realme.com as well as Flipkart, announced the company.

“The realme 6i provides users an exhilarating viewing experience with its pro display of 90Hz. Thanks to our ‘Made in India’ capabilities, realme 6i will be available not only online, but also across offline in royal club partners,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

The device features a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate.

The 90Hz display is capable of producing 90 frames per second and offers a 50 per cent higher refresh rate when compared to a conventional 60Hz display.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor with upto 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 48MP primary camera, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens on the back.

On the front, it features a 16 MP in-display selfie camera with multiple functions such as the AI beauty mode and portrait mode.

The device supports the latest 30W Flash Charge technology which claims to enable a 4300mAh battery to be charged 100 per cent in just 55 minutes and with the in-box charger of 20W, it can fully charge within 77 minutes.

