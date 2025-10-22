Realme GT8 Pro launched in China, offers swappable camera island for personalised look

Advertisement

The Realme GT8 Pro smartphone has been launched in China and the device comes with special feature- swappable camera island, initially reported GSMArena. The introduction of swappable camera island on the device ensures that it brings a more personalised look on the smartphone. All the Camera Island/ Housing are available in multiple designs on the brand’s official stores.

Specifications

The Realme GT8 Pro offers a AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution (3136×1440px) while the refresh rate is 144Hz. The brightness is rated at up to 2000 nits. The peak brightness can go up to 4000 nits. A massive 7000mAh battery is offered in the device and the wired charging support on the device is 120W. The wireless speed can go till 50W speeds. At the core of the device is a flagship Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition chipset. The RAM is up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

When it comes to camera module, the Realme GT8 Pro offers a 50MP 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture as the main camera. The main camera of GT8 Pro gets Ricoh tuning. The users get access to Ricoh GR’s iconic photography tones which include Positive, Negative, High-contrast Black and White, Standard, and Monochrome.

There is a 200MP periscope camera which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 12x lossless zoom. It gets a 1/1.56” sensor (ISOCELL HP5) with an f/2.6 aperture.