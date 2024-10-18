Realme GT7 Pro is likely to be the first smartphone in India to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

The Realme GT7 Pro is likely to be the first smartphone in India to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC said the latest reports. According to smartprix and tipster Yogesh Brar, the Realme GT7 Pro which will be launching in China by the end of October will be launching in India in November 2024. If the device launches in India in the above-mentioned time, it will be first one to get the most premium Snapdragon chipset of this year.

After the launch of Realme GT7 Pro, the iQOO 13 will be the next device to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The iQOO 13 is scheduled to launch on December 3 in India while its China launch will be till the end of October 2024.

The expected specifications of the Realme GT7 Pro have already been leaked and we have mentioned it below.

Realme GT7 Pro is likely to offer 6.7 or 6.8-inch Samsung-made 1.5K micro-quad-curve display. It will offer a peak brightness of 2000 nits and the battery capacity will be 6500 mAh. The fast charging support on the device will be 120W.

When it comes to camera specs, the Realme GT7 will offer a 50 MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP Sony IMX882 periscope camera with 3x zoom. When it comes to the front camera, the device gets a 32MP camera. It gets Android 14 OS and realme UI 6.0. The UI will have a similarity with the ColorOS 15.

In terms of price, it is expected that the device will have a starting price of around Rs 55-60K.