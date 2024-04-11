Realme GT Neo6 SE with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 launched in China, Check Specs

Realme has launched another capable mid-range smartphone i.e. the Realme GT Neo6 SE in China. The smartphone packs some efficient features that make it a good mid-range device. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and also offers OLED screen as well as 100W SuperVOOC charging.

The Realme GT Neo6 SE gets a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO OLED display that offers a resolution of 1,264 x 2,780 pixels. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner on the device and this makes it quite safe. There is a BOE-made panel offered on the smartphone and it offers a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The maximum manual brightness of the device is 1,000 nits. The display gets a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection while there is a 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

When it comes to the back of the device, we get double cameras at the rear and that include 50MP IMX882 main sensor with OIS and 8MP ultrawide lens. The GT Neo6 SE boots Android 14 with Realme UI 5 on top. When it comes to the battery of the device we get a 5,500 mAh battery capacity that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. The IP rating on the device is IP65. This means that there is dust-resistance along with stereo speakers on the device.

Realme GT Neo6 SE is offered in green and silver colour options. It has a starting price of CNY 1799 ($248) for the base 8GB + 256 GB variant. The other variants are 12GB + 256GB version, 16GB + 256GB version as well as the 16GB + 512GB version. The variant are priced CNY 1,999 ($276), CNY 2,199 ($303) and CNY 2,499 ($345).