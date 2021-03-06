Realme GT Neo Teased To Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Realme GT series. The new smartphone will be called Realme GT Neo, revealed company’s VP Chase Xu at the Realme GT launch on Thursday.

As per reports of NDTV Gadgets 360, the phone will come with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone will offer a faster performance to users, said Realme VP Chase Xu.

However, the company has not revealed any specifications details of the smartphone yet. Some information may come up in the coming days through rumours and teasers.

Realme VP Chase Xu revealed the presence of Realme GT Neo during the launch of Realme GT. The new smartphone is claimed to be very fast and bring surprising performance.

The executive displayed a teaser which revealed that the phone may feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset was first introduced in January, and Realme is expected to one of the first companies set to use it in upcoming phones.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is also rumoured to come in the second quarter of 2021 with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 comes with eight processing cores and ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The chipset also includes an ARM Cortex-A78 ultra core clocked at up to 3GHz.

The chipset also supports 5G connection and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Apart from this, it can power a device with a display of up to 2,520x,1080 pixels resolution and 168Hz refresh rate.