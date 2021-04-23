Realme GT Neo Might Debut In India As Realme X7 Max, Check Specifications Here

Smartphone manufacturer Realme has teased to launch a new smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor in India. Even though the company has not announced the name of the device, it is speculated that the new device will be a Realme X7 Max.

The Realme X7 Max is expected to be launched as a rebranded Realme GT Neo. The Realme GT Neo was recently launched in China. The Realme India head Madhav Sheth had recently teased about the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone during the launch event of Realme 8 5G.

We have one more surprise for our fans! Activate your Max 5G speed with India’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor. Stay tuned! #Indias1stDimensity1200 pic.twitter.com/h9htcNDr0E — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 22, 2021

Even though there has been no official declaration about the features of the upcoming Realme device, the smartphone is expected to be available in two models of 8GB Ram + 128GB Storage and 12GB Ram + 256GB Storage.

The recently released Realme GT Neo features a 6.43 inch Samsung Super AMOLED full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek processor along with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. The Realme GT Neo is based on Android 11 and runs Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme GT features a triple camera setup at the rear (64MP+ 8MP + 2MP) and a selfie camera (16MP). The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Other connectivity features in the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, UFS 3.1 Storage, 3.5 mm headphone jack, in screen fingerprint sensor and USB type-C support.