Realme GT Neo 5 will get a 150W fast charging variant, company gives official confirmation

Realme GT Neo 5 150W fast charging variant will be offered alongside the 240W fast charging variant. The company has officially revealed that the Realme GT Neo 5 150W fast charging variant will come with a 5000mAh battery. On the other hand, the 240W charging variant gets a smaller 4600mAh battery. The Realme GT Neo 5 5G smartphone is expected to launch in China on February 9 and will be subsequently launched in other markets.

The company has also revealed that the Realme GT Neo 5 150W will get a dedicated chip for the display. The device will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will have a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels while the refresh rate is 144Hz.

In terms of processor, the smartphone (240W) is expected to offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset that will offer great performance on day-to-day use. It is expected that 150W variant will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The 150W fast charging will offer 0 to 100 percent in a matter of 16 minutes, claims the company. The catch is that, if a user prefers a 150W fast charging variant, he gets a bigger and long-lasting battery. However, if a user opts for a 240W fast charging variant, he gets a comparatively smaller battery but the charging is comparatively fast.

In terms of the camera, the device will offer a primary 50MP rear camera with OIS (Sony IMX890 sensor). The other cameras that are offered on the smartphone include 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP camera. The selfie camera on the device is a 16MP shooter. There will also be the presence of RGB lights next to the camera module. The RGB lights will offer 25 different colour options.

When it comes to the OS, the device runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. For authentication purposes, the smartphone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.