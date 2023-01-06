Realme GT Neo 5 will be the first smartphone to offer 240W fast charging system

Smartphone manufacturer Realme has officially announced that it will introduce the 240W fast charging system through the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone. For those who are unknown, the 240W charging system by Realme is the fastest charging system on offer on any smartphone. The 240W fast charging has been introduced by the company while the launch of the Realme GT Neo5 smartphone will be in February.

As reported by Gizchina, the 240W wired charging on the Realme GT Neo 5 will be supported through Type-C port. The charging solution supports 20V 12 A input while the output power is 10V 24A. The charging conversation efficiency reaches 98.5%. The 240W charging head achieves industry’s highest power density of 2.34W/CC. The volume of the charging head will be 5 percent larger than older generation 150W charger. The charging head supports 240W SuperVOOC protocol and has passed double 85 high-temperature and high-heat limit environment test.

When it comes to the Realme GT Neo 5, the device will get built-in 13 temperature sensors and PS3 fire protection design. Realme also claims that the battery of the device will retain 80 percent of the initial capacity even after 1600 charge cycles. The display of the smartphone will be 6.7-inch while the resolution is 2772 x 1240p. The refresh rate of the device will be 144Hz while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. There is also a speculation about a secondary variant of Realme GT Neo 5. This variant will offer MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and a 150W charging system.

In terms of camera, the device will offer a primary 50MP rear camera with OIS (IMX890 sensor). The other cameras that are offered on the smartphone include 8MP ultra wide and a 2MP camera. The selfie camera on the device is a 16MP shooter. The Realme GT Neo 5 (240W charging) is expected to be unveiled next month.