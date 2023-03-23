Realme GT Neo 5 SE confirmed to launch on April 3 in China, listed on AnTuTu

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of Realme GT Neo 5 SE in April 3. The device will be launched in China and the company has teased about the same too. The key specifications of the smartphone have been listed on AnTuTu benchmarking website too. The device is positioned below the Realme GT Neo 5.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE smartphone will offer the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC that is also offered on the Xiaomi Note 12 Turbo.

We have mentioned the rumoured specifications of the smartphone below.

The smartphone offers 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 1450 nits peak brightness. The refresh rate of the smartphone is up to 144Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (4nm) SoC is paired with Adreno 725 GPU. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device will offer Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 out of the box.

It supports dual SIM which get 5G support. In terms of camera, the device offers 64MP rear camera along with OIS . The other cameras include 8MP ultra-wide camera as well as a 2MP macro camera. The front camera of the smartphone is 16MP. An in-display fingerprint sensor is offered on the smartphone for security purposes.

Connectivity features on the smartphone include USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. The smartphone offers 5500mAh battery along with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

AnTuTu benchmark

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE has a model number RMX3700 and was 16GB + 1TB variant. The CPU score is 255246 while the GPU score is 360306. The total score of Realme GT Neo 5 SE is 1009127. The scores reveal that the chipset is almost same as that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.