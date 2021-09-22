Realme GT Neo 2 with120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP triple camera launched; Price, Specifications

Realme has launched its latest offering GT Neo 2 in China. The GT Neo 2 is claimed to be a gaming-focussed Realme phone. The phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The highlights of the Realme GT Neo 2 include triple rear cameras, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Stainless Vapor Cooling Plus system.

Realme GT Neo 2 price, availability

Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (around Rs 28,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. While the 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,800). The phone is also available in another 12GB + 256GB storage configuration that carries a price tag of CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,200).

The Realme GT Neo 2 is set to go on sale starting September 27 in China. The phone will be available in a unique Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black colour optioins.

The company is offering a discount of CNY 100 (around Rs 1,100) for customers who purchased the smartphone on its first day of sale.

Realme has promised to launch the GT Neo 2 in global markets soon. However, the company has not announce a date for the global launch yet.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 Display with 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The display has 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 600Hz touch sampling rate HDR10+ support, as well as DC dimming.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is also dynamic RAM expansion support of up to 7GB that essentially uses the inbuilt storage to enable enhanced multitasking.

For photos and videos, The device sports a triple camera setup at the back that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The camera module also has an LED flash. The specifications of the selfie camera has not been revealed yet.

Connectivity options of the GT Neo 2 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the phone that is paired with 65W SuperDart Charging. The company has claimed that the battery will be charged from zero to 100 percent in just 36 minutes.

The phone also has a Stainless Vapor Cooling Plus system that comes with a diamond thermal gel as a cooling material which brings a heat dissipation area of 17,932 square millimetres as well as a 4,129 square millimetres of vapour chamber for thermal management.