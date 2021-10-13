Realme GT Neo 2 with 64MP camera, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India; Price, specifications

New Delhi: Realme GT Neo 2 has been launched in the Indian market on Tuesday. The realme smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras and 65W fast charging. It has Stainless SteelVapour Cooling Plus and GT Mode 2.0 for smooth and fast gaming performance. The phone feature dual stereo speakers powered by the Dolby Atmos.

The phone is available in a exclusive high-saturation neon colour option.

Realme GT Neo 2 Price, availability

The Realme GT Neo 2 price is set at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant in India. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at Rs 35,999.

The phone is launched in three colour options such as neo black, neo blue and neo green colour.

The first sale is scheduled to start from 12am (midnight) on October 17 on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Consumers can avail a discount of upto Rs 7000 during this festive season (Inclusive of Bank Offer) on Flipkart and realme.com.

The Filpkart Plus members can get their hands on the flagship phone earlier than others, starting 12pm (noon) on October 16.

“The realme GT NEO is a dialogue between technology and new life, representing our commitment to challenging the status quo and empowering new lives through technology in the post pandemic era. The NEO green is a visualised element of such an attitude,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India, Europe & Latin America, told IANS.

“With the launch of all new and the only flagship series, the realme GT series, we have announced our new ambition to shake up the premium market,” he added.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and DC dimming. The phone has dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top that comes with a GT Mode 2.0 for gaming.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It also supports up to 7GB of virtual memory (Dynamic RAM Expansion). The new Realme GT Neo 2 includes up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that has 65W SuperDart fast charging supports.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The realme GT Neo 2 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a cooling system to ensure gaming.

(with inputs from IANS)