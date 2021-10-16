Realme GT Neo 2 first sale to start tonight, Know about the introductory offers here

The first sale of the recently launched smartphone Realme GT Neo 2 will commence from tomorrow (12:00 am on October 17, 2021) in India. The special launch offers on the Realme GT Neo 2 will bring the down the price of the smartphone to Rs 24,999. The primary attraction of the GT Neo 2 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Chipset along with a 120Hz display. However, the Flipkart Plus members can get their hands on the flagship phone earlier than others, starting 12pm (noon) on October 16.

Some other important highlights of the smartphone include triple rear cameras, 65W fast charging, stainless steel vapour cooling plus and GT Mode 2.0 for smooth and fast gaming performance. The phone also features dual stereo speakers powered by the Dolby Atmos. Consumers can avail a discount of up to Rs 7000 during this festive season (Inclusive of Bank Offer) on Flipkart and realme.com. The Realme GT Neo 2 price is set at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant in India. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at Rs 35,999.

The phone is available in three colour option that includes Black, Blue and a Neo Green colour option. “The realme GT NEO is a dialogue between technology and new life, representing our commitment to challenging the status quo and empowering new lives through technology in the post pandemic era. The NEO green is a visualised element of such an attitude,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India, Europe & Latin America, told IANS.

“With the launch of all new and the only flagship series, the realme GT series, we have announced our new ambition to shake up the premium market,” he added.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and DC dimming. The phone has dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top that comes with a GT Mode 2.0 for gaming.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It also supports up to 7GB of virtual memory (Dynamic RAM Expansion). The new Realme GT Neo 2 includes up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that has 65W SuperDart fast charging supports.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The realme GT Neo 2 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a cooling system to ensure gaming.

(With IANS inputs)