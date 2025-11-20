Realme GT 8 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 72,999

Advertisement

Realme has launched Realme GT 8 Pro in India and the smartphone is offered in the Dream Edition too. The device gets 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and rear camera module gets Ricoh-tuned cameras.

Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition gets cosmetic updates if compared to the regular model. This model gets Aston Martin logo on the back panel.

Specifications

The Realme GT8 Pro offers a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1440×3136 pixels) AMOLED display with refresh rate of 144Hz. The brightness is rated at up to 2000 nits. The peak brightness can go up to 4000 nits. A massive 7000mAh battery is offered in the device and the wired charging support on the device is 120W. The wireless speed can go till 50W speeds. At the core of the device is a flagship Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition chipset. The RAM is up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and is up to 512GB UFS 4.1 internal storage.

When it comes to camera module, the Realme GT8 Pro offers a 50MP 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture as the main camera. The main camera of GT8 Pro gets Ricoh tuning. The users get access to Ricoh GR’s iconic photography tones which include Positive, Negative, High-contrast Black and White, Standard, and Monochrome.

There is a 200MP periscope camera which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 12x lossless zoom. It gets a 1/1.56” sensor (ISOCELL HP5) with an f/2.6 aperture.

Price

The Realme GT8 Pro costs Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Similarly, the 16GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 78,999. Similarly, the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition (16GB + 512GB) costs Rs 79,999. The sale of the devices will start on November 25.

