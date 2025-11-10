Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition launched, gets Aston Martin green finish

Advertisement

Realme has launched the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition smartphone in China. The specifications of the limited edition are the same as the standard Realme GT 8 Pro. The limited edition gets green finish at the rear along with silver-wing logo.

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition gets Aston Martin-themed phone case along with race car-shaped SIM ejector tool.

In terms of pricing, the Limited Edition of the Android smartphone costs CNY 5499 (approx. Rs. 68,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage in China. There is a single colour option in the smartphone- Aston Martin Racing Green.

Specifications

The Realme GT8 Pro F1 Limited Edition offers 6.79inch- AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution (3136×1440px). The refresh rate is 144Hz while the peak brightness can go up to 4000 nits. A massive 7000mAh battery is offered in the device and the wired charging support on the device is 120W. The wireless speed can go till 50W speeds. At the core of the device is a flagship Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition chipset. The RAM is up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

When it comes to camera module, the Realme GT8 Pro offers a 50MP 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture as the main camera. The main camera of GT8 Pro gets Ricoh tuning. The users get access to Ricoh GR’s iconic photography tones which include Positive, Negative, High-contrast Black and White, Standard, and Monochrome.

There is a 200MP periscope camera which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 12x lossless zoom. It gets a 1/1.56” sensor (ISOCELL HP5) with an f/2.6 aperture. The ultrawide camera gets 50MP sensor.