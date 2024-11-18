Realme GT 7 Pro to launch in India with a smaller battery capacity, Pre-booking at Rs 999

RealmeGT 7 Pro, which has already launched in China will be launching globally on November 26. Well even though major specs of the device are expected to be same as the Chinese variant, there is some change that might not be welcomed. The global version of the smartphone will be offering a smaller battery and this has been revealed on the Amazon India’s dedicated page for the device.

The global variant offers a 6500 mAh battery but the Indian variant/ global variant will offers a 5800mAh battery. Mathematically speaking the battery in the Global unit is 10 percent less than the one in the Chinese unit. GSMArena spoke to Realme India about the smaller capacity battery on the device and the device makers told that it had to do something to do with the ‘regulations’.

It can be assumed that the manufacturer reduced the battery size on the device for keeping the cost low. The real reason is expected to be revealed as the device launched in India on Nov 26.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications (China)

Realme GT 7 Pro packs a 6.78-inch 2K Eco2 Sky Screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 6000nits while the instant touch sampling rate is 2600Hz. Qualcomm’s flagship SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite powers the device and is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage goes up to 1TB (UFS 4.0).

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 is offered out of the box. In terms of camera, the GT 7 Pro is equipped with a triple camera system that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom support. For selfies, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel sensor. An in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is offered on the device for safety reason.

The Realme GT 7 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The smartphone include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C port as connectivity options. The phone is IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.