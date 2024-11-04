Realme GT 7 Pro set to launch in India on November 26

Realme has confirmed the launch of realme GT 7 Pro smartphone in India on November 26, 2024. This smartphone will be the first phone carry the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered SoC in the country. The phone will be introduced in China later today.

It highlights ‘Explore the Unexplored’, inviting users to push beyond the ordinary and experience a new realm of smartphone technology. The launch of this smartphone signifies realme’s bold leap into the premium smartphone segment, cementing its position as a dark horse of AI innovation and a disruptive force in the high-end market, said the company.

Realme already revealed that realme GT 7 Pro will come with a unique Mars Design featuring a distinctive texture reminiscent of Martian terrain, achieved through advanced multi-layer Anti-Glare technology.

The realme GT 7 Pro is powered by NEXT AI, promising advanced AI-driven features that transform the user experience. Imaging and gaming features such as AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity & AI Game Super Resolution will take the flagship intelligence to new heights, said Realme.

The realme GT 7 Pro will be available for purchase on realme.com and Amazon.in after the launch.

