Realme GT 7 Pro price leaked before launch in China, Know the expected price

Realme GT 7 Pro is scheduled to launch on November 4 in China. Realme has already teased several features about the device. The smartphone will launch in India soon after the China launch. Specs of the smartphone are expected to be same as that of the China variant.

When it comes to price, the Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to start at CNY 3999 (which is more just than Rs 47,000). The price of the smartphone in China was teased by Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The Realme GT 5 Pro was priced at CNY 3399 (around Rs 40,000) in China for 12GB + 256GB option. Realme GT 7 Pro will offer a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display which will offer 2000 nits of global peak brightness. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor in the device for security purposes and the panel offers Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in the device is expected to offer great performance in terms of overall features. The colour options that will be offered on the device include Mars Exploration Edition, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White. When it comes to RAM options, we are expected to get 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM. The storage variants are expected to be 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

When it comes to camera specs, the Realme GT7 Pro will offer a 50 MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP Sony IMX882 periscope camera with 3x zoom. When it comes to the front camera, the device gets a 32MP camera. It gets Android 14 OS and realme UI 6.0. The UI will have a similarity with the ColorOS 15.