Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India, Offers Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 5,800mAh Battery and more

The new Realme GT 7 Pro has debuted in India. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 5,800mAh Battery and other advanced features. The flagship smartphone has been placed in the mid-range category with prices starting from Rs Rs 56,999.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price in India, Availability

The Realme GT 7 Pro is offered in two storage options of 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB, which are priced at Rs 56,999 and Rs 62,999, respectively. The company offers the device in two colour options such as Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey. It will be available for sale starting from November 29 at 12pm. You can buy it on Realme’s official website and on Amazon.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications



The Realme GT 7 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED quad-curved screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Triple camera unit with a Sony IMX906 50-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, Android 15 based Realme UI 6.0 OS, and a 5,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The display supports a full-HD+ resolution, a maximum 120Hz screen refresh rate, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content. It has an aluminium frame with an AG glass rear panel.

Realme GT 7 Pro is the first phone in India to get the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The chipset is manufactured using a 3nm fabrication process.

The phone triple rear camera unit houses a Sony IMX906 50-megapixel primary camera, a Sony IMX882 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 16-megapixel sensor is there to capture selfies.

It runs Android 15 based Realme UI 6.0. The smartphone will receive three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

The smartphone has a 5,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Realme claims that the smartphone can charge from 1 to 100 percent in just 30 minutes.

The device is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It measures 162.45×76.89×8.55mm, and weighs about 222 grams.