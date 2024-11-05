Realme GT 7 Pro debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Check price, specs

Realme has launched the new GT 7 Pro powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in China on Monday. The phone comes equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support and has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor.

Realme has confirmed that the device will launch in India on November 26.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch 2K Eco2 Sky Screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000nits of peak brightness level, and 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate. Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

It has got Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. The GT 7 Pro is equipped with a triple camera system that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor with a size of 1/1.56-inch. the other rear cameras include an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 1/1.95-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom support. For selfies, the device has got a 16-megapixel sensor. The camera feature include underwater photography, live photos, and AI-backed editing features.

The Realme GT 7 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. For security, the handset carries an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The phone is IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price, Availability

Realme GT 7 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,800) for the 12GB + 512GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400). Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB versions are listed at CNY 3,899 (around Rs 46,200), CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 50,900) and CNY 4,799 (around Rs 56,900), respectively.

The phone is available for purchase in China via the Realme China e-store. It is offered in Mars Exploration Edition, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

As we mentioned above, the smartphone will arrive in the Indian market on November 26, 2024.

