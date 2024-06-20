Realme GT 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC launched in India, Pricing starts at Rs 40,999

Realme has finally launched the Realme GT 6 in India as well as global markets on Thursday. Some of the important features that make the smartphone a must-buy for performance-oriented users are the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, AMOLED display, 5,500mAh battery, and 120W fast charging support.

Bank offers and variants

Realme GT 6 is offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB variant, and 16GB + 512GB variant. The prices of the variants are Rs 40,999, Rs 42,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively. The device is offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colour variants. The pre-booking of the device can be made between June 20, 2:30pm to June 24, 11:59pm.

If a user pre-books the device, he can get up to Rs. 4,000 instant bank offer, up to Rs. 1,000 as an additional discount on exchange and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

Realme GT 6 specifications

The Realme GT 6 device is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The display is 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,780 pixels) with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display gets up to 6000 nits of peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate. For heat management, the device gets a 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system.

The device gets a massive 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging. The company has claimed that the phone can be charged from zero to 100 percent in just 28 minutes. The RAM offered on the device is up to 16GB and the storage goes up to 512GB.

When it comes to camera, the Realme GT 6 features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel JN5 telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. The front camera is a 32-megapixel camera and it is more than sufficient for video calling and taking selfies. The camera setup includes 4K video capturing at 30fps with Dolby Vision.

Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and Wi-Fi 6. The device offers in-display fingerprint sensor along with dual microphones. The smartphone weighs 199 grams and 162×75.1×8.65mm dimensions.