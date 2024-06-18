Realme GT 6 Price in India leaked ahead of official launch on June 20

Realme GT 6 has been scheduled to launch in India at 1:30pm IST on June 20, 2024. Ahead of the official launch, the price of the device has been leaked online. As per leak reports, the Realme GT 6 could be priced in between Rs 40,000 to Rs 43,000.

The device’s design, colour option and availability details have already been revealed by the company. As per Realme, the upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website. It has been confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 120Hz refresh rate along with 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system for heating management. Powering the device will be a big 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.

Check more details below:

Realme GT 6 price in India (expected)

The Realme GT 6 is tipped to be priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, ad the a higher 12GB + 256GB variant of the handset could be priced at Rs. 42,999 in India. However, the price may get lower with introductory offers or discounts.

As per reports, the price was spotted briefly on the official website. However, the Realme India microsite did not list the prices or the RAM and storage configuration details of the upcoming handset.

Realme GT 6 specifications

The Realme GT 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 120Hz refresh rate. For heat management, it will be equipped with a 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system.

The device has also been conformed to carry a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging, that is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 28 minutes.

The Realme GT 6 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary rear sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is also set to feature several AI-backed tools to assist image processing.