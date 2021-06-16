New Delhi: Popular smartphone brand realme has launched its flagship killer smartphone ‘realme GT 5G’ in multiple markets throughout the world.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and supports a 120Hz display.

The smartphone is currently sold in markets across Poland, Spain, Russia and Thailand. However, it is expected that the device will be available in other countries soon.

The new realme GT is available in two variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage. While the 8GB RAM variant costs 449 euros (approx Rs 39,900), the 12GB RAM variant costs 599 euros (approx Rs 53,200).

However, Realme is offering the device at a discounted cost as an introductory offer. While the 8GB variant costs 369 euros (approx Rs 32,800) , the 12GB costs 499 euros (Rs. 44,300).

The device is offered in three colours variants of dashing silver, dashing blue and racing yellow.

“We are thrilled to bring our flagship killer phone to users worldwide. The realme GT is the first leap forward in our ‘Dual-Platform Dual-Flagship Strategy’, which was announced earlier this year, and which aims to disrupt the mid-to-high-end phone segment,” Sky Li, CEO, realme, said in a statement.

The realme GT’s design is based on the core concept of grand tourers (GT) sports cars which were made for high speed, long-distance driving combined with exceptional performance and luxury features.

The realme GT features a 6.43-inch 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED display capable of providing the high responsiveness required by even the most hardcore gamers.

It boasts a Sony 64MP triple camera with a brand-new night portrait mode and AI capabilities to deliver professional-grade photos.

This is one of the first devices to support the Android 12 Beta 1.

The company said it will continue its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to compile users’ feedback before launching the new realme UI later this year.

