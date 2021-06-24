Realme GT 5G Master Edition with Snapdragon 870 processor and 65W fast charging might launch soon

Smartphone manufacturer Realme might be working on a new smartphone- Realme GT 5G Master Edition, which might launch soon across various markets. The new smartphone was recently spotted on certification platforms like 3A and TENAA and bears a model number of RMX3366.

Even though it was earlier assumed that the smartphone will be Realme X9 Pro, latest leaks from China hinted that the smartphone is Realme GT 5G Master Edition. Realme had earlier launched Master Edition for various smartphones. The Realme GT 5G Master Edition smartphone is expected to have design changes over the original Realme GT 5G.

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 5G Master Edition will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display along with a punch-hole design to house a selfie camera.

In term of optics, the smartphone will have a triple camera setup of 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 16MP wide lens with Sony IMX481 sensor and 2MP black and white lens. The selfie camera is a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor.

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and will be coupled with RAM up to 12GB. The device gets storage up to 256GB.

The device will be powered by a 4,500mAH battery and will support SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging of 65W.