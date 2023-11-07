Realme GT 5 Pro confirmed to arrive with 3,000 Nits display, a large heat dissipation unit

Realme has hinted that the new GT 5 Pro will launch in the Chinese smartphone soon. The Realme GT 5 Pro has been confirmed to come with a display with over 3000 nits of peak brightness and a large heat dissipation unit for thermal management. The handset will be powered with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Let’s check what we know about the upcoming Realme phone so far.

Realme GT 5 Pro specifications

Realme has announced that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be equipped with a display supporting 3000 nits peak brightness. It has also been teased to offer heat dissipation with a surface area of around 10,000mm2. Realme has also confirmed that the phone will have Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The post doesn’t specify the exact launch date of the smartphone, however, given the release of the teasers, the launch could be just around the corner.

Realme might offer it in multiple storage variants including 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch (1,264×2,780 pixels) AMOLED display. The device will likely sport a triple rear camera unit housing two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel shooter. The leak reports have also suggested Realme will offer a Sony LYTIA LYT808 sensor, an OmniVision OV08D10 secondary sensor, and a Sony IMX890 telephoto sensor in the camera unit. It could feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

The device is said to run the latest Android OS and pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to come as a successor to the Realme GT 5 that debuted in China in August. The Realme GT 5 has a price tag of CNY 2,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Though the company has not revealed the launch date of the device yet, the recent rumours have suggested that the Realme GT 5 Pro will arrive in China sometime in December.