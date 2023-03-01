Realme GT 3 launched with 240W fast charging support; Know price, specs

Realme has finally launched the GT 3 globally at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 on Tuesday. The new Realme GT series smartphone comes with a 144Hz refresh rate display and a 4,600mAh battery with 240W fast charging support. It is said to be the World’s fastest charging smartphone. The company claims that it can charge the phone fully in under 10 minutes.

The Realme GT 3 sports a RGB LED notification panel at the rear that is being called as Pulse Interface. The smartphone carries a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, triple camera unit with 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor.

Realme GT 3 price

The Realme GT 3 will be available in five different RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. The starting price of the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant has been set at $649 (around Rs. 53,500). However, the Chinese manufacture has not revealed the price of the other variants yet. It is offered in Booster Black and Pulse White colour options.

The date of sale of the Realme GT 3 in other markets other than the US are yet to be revealed.

Realme GT 3 specifications

The Realme GT 3 is equipped with a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with resolution up to 1,240×2,772 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate. The dispaly also has 360Hz touch sampling rate, 93.69 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It packs up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The highlight of the phone is its 240W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, which powers a 4,600mAh battery. The battery is said to deliver a standby time of up to 21 days on a single charge.

According to the company, Realme GT 3 can be charged from zero to 50 per cent in just four minutes, while it takes 9 minutes and 30 seconds to fully charge the battery. However, do note that it may take bit more time to charge during normal usage. According to Realme, the new smartphone is the fastest charging flagship in the world.

As for sensor specifications, the Realme GT 3 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The other two cameras are an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel micros sensor with an f/3.3 lense. Users can take eye-catching selfies with a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Another feature of the GT 3 phone that attracts attention is the RGB LED panel on the rear panel known as Pulse Interface. It is placed next to the camera island. The panel is said to have 25 colours with custom settings for notifications, low battery, and more. It also has the in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

It is equipped with an X-axis linear motor for better vibration during gaming sessions and includes stainless steel Vapor Cooling System Max 2.0 for thermal management. It also packs dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos as well. It measures 163.85×75.75×8.9mm and weighs 199 grams.