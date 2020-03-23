Realme geared up to launch Narzo 10 and 10A handsets in India, Might create a niche in the segment

Realme geared up to launch Narzo 10 and 10A handsets in India, Might create a niche in the segment

Realme is all set to launch its new devices to the Indian market. The new series is codenamed ‘Narzo’ and two phones i.e. Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A are being released under this lineup. This phone is targeted at the younger generation users.

The company will unveil its phones in an online presentation on March 26. Pricing of the devices is yet to be known. But technology experts assume that the Realme Narzo 10 might cost 15000INR whereas the Realme Narzo 10A is expected to have a price tag of 9100INR.

Realme Narzo 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC processor, boasts of a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, will be power backed by a 5000mAh battery and will be made available in 3GB/4GB RAM variants.

Similarly, the Realme Narzo 10A will support a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC processor with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, 5000mAh battery and will come into the market in 3GB/4GB storage variants.

Details of the handsets are given below:

NARZO 10 SPECS

NARZO 10A SPECS