Realme’s First Monitor launched in India, Check out price and other details

Realme has launched its first monitor called the Realme Flat Monitor along with a new range of AIoT products in India including the Pad X, the Watch 3, and a couple of audio products. It has a 23.8-inch flat LED display with support for a 75Hz refresh rate. Check out the price, features and specification below.

Realme Flat Monitor: Specs and Features

The Realme Flat Monitor features an ultra-thin bezel-less design and has a thickness of 6.9mm. It also gets a metal display stand and have thin bezels on three sides while the bottom bezel is relatively thick.

It comes with a 23.8-inch flat LED display with support for a 75Hz refresh rate that will provide smoother video viewing and gaming experience. The display also has a full HD screen resolution, an 8ms response time, 250 nits of peak brightness supports and anti-glare.

Additionally, the Realme Flat Monitor has support for a 178-degree horizontal viewing angle. As for the I/O, there’s support for HDMI, USB Type-C, VGA, and DC power input.

Price and Availability

The Realme Monitor is priced at Rs 12,999 and will be available for purchase starting from July 29 via Flipkart and Realme.in. However, the company is offering it at an introductory price of Rs 10,999.

