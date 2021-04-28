Realme Decides To Postpone Its Upcoming Smartphone And Product Launches

In the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in India, smartphone manufacturer Realme has announced to postpone its upcoming smartphone and other products launch.

The company will also post-pone its anniversary celebrations in the wake of pandemic.

The Realme India head, Madhav Sheth took to social media platform Twitter in order to announce the news.

After careful consideration, #realme has decided to postpone the upcoming smartphone and AIoT products’ launch along with anniversary celebrations. In these difficult times, let’s focus on contributing as much as possible.

Stay home, Stay strong! We will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/uHWXt503gi — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 28, 2021

Realme had planned to launch Realme X7 Max in India on May 4. The Realme X7 Max is said to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo.

Even though there has been no official declaration about the features of the upcoming Realme device, the smartphone is expected to be available in two models of 8GB Ram + 128GB Storage and 12GB Ram + 256GB Storage.

The recently released Realme GT Neo features a 6.43 inch Samsung Super AMOLED full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek processor along with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. The Realme GT Neo is based on Android 11 and runs Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme GT features a triple camera setup at the rear (64MP+ 8MP + 2MP) and a selfie camera (16MP). The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Other connectivity features in the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, UFS 3.1 Storage, 3.5 mm headphone jack, in screen fingerprint sensor and USB type-C support.