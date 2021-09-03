Realme confirms to launch its first tablet Realme Pad in India on Sep 9; Expected specs

New Delhi: Realme’s first ever tablet ‘realme Pad’ has been confirmed to arrive in the Indian market on September 9. The company has teased the tablet’s design in a micro-site ahead of its official launch. It has been confirmed to be 6.9 mm in thickness.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming realme Pad will be sporting a light and a slim design.

Earlier, the device was spotted at Geekbench benchmarking site which revealed some of its specification details.

As per the Geekbench listing, the device is tipped to feature a Helio G80 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM.

The realme Pad is likely to arrive in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants.

Realme Pad Specifications

The Realme Pad is likely to run Android 11 with the realme UI designed for tablets on top.

As per recent reports, the Realme Pad may feature a 10.4-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device is expected to sport a single protruding camera on the rear.

It will likely house a power button at the top (when in portrait mode) and will have the volume rocker on the right side, two microphones, and what appears to be a tray for a MicroSD card.

The device could feature the manufacturer’s name in the same magenta colour at the bottom right corner.

Apart from this, the device will also come with four-speaker grilles, two at the top and two at the bottom, USB Type C slot and at the far left is a hole, which will most likely house the stylus.

(With inputs from IANS)