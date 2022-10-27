Realme confirms the launch of Realme 10 series in November, to offer major upgrade in technology

It seems that smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch it upcoming 10 series very soon. Realme 10 series will launch this November (2022) and the company has confirmed it through its official Twitter handle. The company has also mentioned that there will be a major upgrade in the devices. The company’s Vice President Madhav Sheth has also teased about the upcoming smartphone launch and the excitement surrounding it.

According to the teased images and tweet by Realme, the Realme 10 series will deliver three major upgrades in technologies which will be in the form of performance, design and display. Just like the Realme 9 series, the Realme 10 series is expected to offer more than two devices. However, the initial launches of the series is expected to be Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 10 series

The new series by Realme is rumored to launch on November 5, 2022 in China. The smartphone series is expected to offer a slimmer bezel and offer upgrades in performance as compared to its predecessor. The Realme 10 series is expected to be launched in global markets just after the launch in China.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to offer a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It might get a curved OLED display too. According to the noted tipster OnLeaks, the renders of Realme 10 showed that the device will be offered in two colors which include pink and grey. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G along with Realme 10 5G were also spotted in a TENNA listing few days earlier. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset will power the device, a 50MP primary camera will be offered in the triple rear camera setup.