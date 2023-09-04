Realme C51 smartphone with 5000mAh battery, 50MP camera launched at Rs 8999

Realme has launched C51 smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs 8999. The key features of Realme C51 include Unisoc chipset, HD+ display, 50MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery and much more. The smartphone is available for purchase via online on Flipkart as well as on realme’s official website. It is also available at authorized retail stores from today.

Specifications

The Realme C51 packs a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The display offers 560 nits peak brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Unisoc T612 chipset and is paired with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also provision for microSD card up to 2TB. The device gets Dynamic RAM feature too. On the software front, the device runs Android 13 operating system along with support for dual SIM support.

When it comes to camera, we get a dual rear camera setup along with a selfie camera at the front. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera with a depth sensor. Similarly, on the front the device offers a 5MP selfie camera. The device gets a Mini Capsule feature around the selfie camera. This space shows the important notifications like charging, messages and much more.

The device gets a 5000mAh battery along with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The fingerprint sensor is located at the side.

Buyers get two colour options on the device and it includes Mint Green and Carbon Black colour options. As a part of launch offer, users get instant discount of Rs 500 on ICICI Bank and HDFC bank cards.