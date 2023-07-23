Realme C51 renders leaked: Tipped to feature 50-megapixel dual rear cameras

Realme C51 is likely to launch soon in India. The renders and key specifications of the smartphone has leaked online ahead of any official announcement. The device is tipped to feature 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The specifications and renders have been leaked by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz).

According to the leaked renders, the smartphone might be introduced in carbon black and mint green colour options. The device has been tipped to be powered by Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device might also have the Extended RAM feature. The internal storage can be expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The device is tipped to run on Android 13-based Realme UI T-edition.

It might come with a waterdrop-style notch 6.7-inch LCD display and a 50-megapixel dual rear cameras unit with an LED flash. The display will likely support up to 90Hz refresh rate.

As per the tipster, the device will also carry a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Interestingly, the renders showcased the phone with Mini Capsule feature like Apple’s dynamic island. The same design was also seen in the recently launched Realme C55 and Realme Narzo N53. The phone will have the volume rockers and the power button on the left edge.

The Realme C51 is said to pack a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The water-drop notch on the display will house a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It might feature a fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, Realme is yet to confirm the launch of Realme C51. The phone earlier appeared on multiple certification websites including Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesia’s Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN), and TUV Rheinland with model number RMX3830.