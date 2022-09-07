Realme C33 with 5000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,999

Realme C33 has been launched in India as the successor to the Realme C31. The smartphone was unveiled on Tuesday. But, the price, and full specification details were not revealed at that time. The company has now announced the price and other details of the phone. The phone is set to go on sale through Flipkart soon.

The Realme C33 sports a glittery back panel, thanks to the 2D materials composite of PC and PMMA, which offers a premium texture effect. This is touted to the superior than the regular polycarbonate build from the competition in the segment.

The smartphone houses dual camera including a 50MP primary camera placed in two separate rings and a selfie camera inside a waterdrop notch. The phone also packs a 5000mAh battery and Unisoc T612 chipset.