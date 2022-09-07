Realme C33 with 5000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,999
Realme C33 has been launched in India as the successor to the Realme C31. The smartphone was unveiled on Tuesday. But, the price, and full specification details were not revealed at that time. The company has now announced the price and other details of the phone. The phone is set to go on sale through Flipkart soon.
The Realme C33 sports a glittery back panel, thanks to the 2D materials composite of PC and PMMA, which offers a premium texture effect. This is touted to the superior than the regular polycarbonate build from the competition in the segment.
The smartphone houses dual camera including a 50MP primary camera placed in two separate rings and a selfie camera inside a waterdrop notch. The phone also packs a 5000mAh battery and Unisoc T612 chipset.
Realme C33 price in India
The price in India Realme C33 is set at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The handset is available in Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold, and Night Sea colour options. The handset will go on sale from September 12th at 12 PM IST through the Realme and Flipkart websites.
Realme C33 Specifications
The Realme C33 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 400 nits brightness. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset paired with Mai-G57 GPU for graphics. It comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI S Edition.
The smartphone features dual camera sensors on the rear including a 50MP primary sensor with LED flash and a 0.3MP secondary sensor. Cameras features include CHDR algorithm, HDR mode, panoramic view, portrait mode, time-lapse, and super night mode. The phone has a 5MP shooter on the front to capture selfies and video chats.
The handset comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, Dirac 3.0 technology, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity features on the phone include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.