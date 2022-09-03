Realme C33 to launch on September 6, To offer 50MP AI camera and 5000mAh massive battery Smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its next Android smartphone-Realme C33 in the Indian market on September 6, 12PM.

Smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its next Android smartphone in the Indian market on September 6, 12PM. The new smartphone will be realme c33 and it boasts of 50MP AI camera and 5000mAh massive battery. The company has termed the device as a ‘Naye Zamane Ka Entertainment’. Realme has used its official twitter handle to spread the information about the upcoming launch.

Even though Realme has not revealed much about the upcoming smartphone, the Flipkart page of Realme C33 offers some information about the upcoming device.

Speaking about the design, the realme c33 offers a metallic like design at the back along with rounded corners. We expect the smartphone is expected to be available in three attractive colours like blue, golden and black/grey. The design of the smartphone is comfortable and gives an ergonomic feeling. It is 8.3mm ultra slim and 187g ultra-light.

There are two cameras along with an LED flash at the rear. The back camera boasts of 50MP AI Camera which is claimed to offer highest pixel performance-in-segment. The back camera also offers CHDR algorithm for clearer backlit photos as well as multiple photography modes.

A massive 5000mAh battery offers an ultra-saving mode, improved power efficiency and up to 37 days in standby (claimed). The right-angle bezel and unicover design make the back of the phone look like a boundless sea with dynamic beams of light, resembling in the sun.

While the right side of the device has a power button and volume rocker, the other side of the smartphone has the sim slot. We are uncertain whether the device will have hybrid card slot or non-hybrid card slot. On the bottom, the Realme C33 gets speaker (along with mic), charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The availability of the device is expected to be both offline as well as online. While the Realme C33 is expected to be available offline on stores, it is expected to be offered online through realme’s official website as well as Flipkart.