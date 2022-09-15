Realme C30s with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price starts at Rs 7,499

Realme launched an affordable smartphone called– Realme C30s in the Indian market. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and 400nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset.

Realme C30s price, availability

Realme C30s is available in two variants – 2 GB RAM + 32 GB of inbuilt storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB of inbuilt storage that are priced at Rs 7,499 and 8,999, respectively.

The phone will be available for purchase in two colour options – Stripe Black and Stripe Blue in India. The phone will go on sale starting at 12 am on September 22 via Flipkart for its Plus members. The remaining customers will be able to purchase Realme C30s from Flipkart and Realme India online store, starting September 23, 12 am.

Realme C30s specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600) LCD screen that has a refresh rate up to 60Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC. It features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 12-based Realm UI Go Edition skin out of the box. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel AI primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera can record full HD videos at 30 fps, whereas the selfie camera can record HD videos at 30 fps.

Realme C30s also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is equipped with 4G connectivity. It also supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB 2.0 Micro-USB port.