Realme C25s price in India increased by 500; Check new price of the device

Realme C25s price increase
The Realme C25s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model has now become costly by Rs 500, taking the price of the device to Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone was launched as an upgrade over the Realme C25 that debuted in the country earlier this year.

The price hike is reflected on Realme’s official site– Realme. com and Flipkart. The price rise was first reported by 91mobiles.

Realme C25s price in India

The Realme C25s was launched in India on June 8 with a launch price of Rs 9,999. Now, the Realme C25s is available at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is higher by Rs 500 from the launch price.

The cost of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Realme C25s has also received a price hike and is now available with a price tag of Rs 11,499, up from Rs 10,999.

Realme C25s specifications

The Realme C25s  and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to4GB of RAM as standard and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Realme has provided connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery.

