Realme C25 To Launch On March 23 With Triple Rear Cameras and Helio G70 SoC

Realme is going to launch its flagship smartphone Realme C25 in the Indonesian market on March 23. The upcoming phone will be launched alongside Realme C21. The Realme C25’s global launch is on March 23.

The company has made a dedicated page for the launch event of the two Realme C-series phones in Indonesia. And the event page teased some of the specification of the new phone.

As per the teaser that Realme C25 is expected to be powered by the Helio G70 SoC and come with a large 6,000mAh battery.

The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube at 1.30pm WIB (12pm IST).

Realme C25 Specifications:

The Realme C25 is teased to feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom.

The Realme C25 will be powered by the Helio G70 gaming processor and tipped to flaunt a triple rear camera setup inside a square-shaped camera module.

The camera setup of Realme C25 will includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and on the front, it may have an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme C25 is also teased to be backed by a large 6,000mAh battery that support 18W fast charging.

The Realme C25 is teased to be ‘TÜV Rheinland’ certified for better eye protection.

The phone will likely have a 3.5mm audio jack as well as a speaker grill at the bottom. The phone also have a fingerprint sensor for security. The SIM tray is seen to be sitting on the left edge of the Realme C25 in the renders.

Earlier this month, Realme C21 was launched in Malaysia and will now enter the Indonesian market.