Realme C100i 4G with a 6,500mAh battery launched in India, Sports a redesigned rear panel

Advertisement

Realme C100i 4G has launched in the Indian market with a redesigned rear panel and a smaller battery. The device was unveiled in select markets back in May.

The India specific Realme C100i has made it’s debut in the country as an affordable 4G phone. It is equipped with a 6.8-inch LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

Powering the device is an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device also supports storage expansion through a microSD card slot.

The smartphone also sports a rear square camera system that includes an 8MP camera and an LED flash. At front, the phone offers a 5MP camera to capture selfies and make video calls.

The handset comes with a 6,500mAh battery that supports a maximum wired charging speed of 15W. It also offers reverse wired charging support.

Advertisement

Other specs include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IP64 dust and water resistance rating.

For connectivity, the handset offers dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 16-based realme UI.

Price, colour options

The Realme C100i 4G is offered in two colour options of Midnight Black and Skyline Silver color options. The device is price range starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.