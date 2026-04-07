Realme C100 launched with Dimensity 6300 chipset, and 7,000 mAh battery

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Realme has silently launched C100 series in Thailand. The device offers budget specs, and its key selling point is a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 45W charging. Thanks to its mega battery, Realme C100 is said to comfortably last two days with regular use. Realme tested the phone in its labs, and it managed nearly 20 hours of continuous video streaming and over 18 hours of GPS navigation on a single charge.

It also brings bypass charging and reverse wired charging (6.5W) capabilities, so the phone can double as a power bank in a pinch. Outside of its battery capabilities, C100 is built around a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

It also brings MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chipset alongside 4/6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC5.1 storage. Around the back, we have a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture alongside an unspecified auxiliary lens. We do get confirmation that the C100 also houses a 5MP front-facing camera.

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Elsewhere, C100 brings IP64 ingress protection, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and boots Realme UI 7 based on Android 16.

Realme C100 comes in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colors. Retail is set at THB 6,999 ($215) for the 4/128GB version and THB 7,499 ($230) for the 6/128GB trim. The device is listed on several online retailers across Thailand with deliveries scheduled for April 22-24.