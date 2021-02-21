Realme is going to launch the Realme Buds Air 2 on in India February 24. The company has teased the design and specifications of the upcoming true wireless earbuds ahead of official launch on its website.

As per the reports, the Realme Buds Air 2 teased to come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and offer 25 hours of battery life. Realme has collaborated with The Chainsmokers’ for marketing of the new Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme Buds Air 2 features:

The company has made a dedicated page for the Realme Buds Air 2 on its website. And now the page has gone live with details about the upcoming launch event. The page also revealed its design and specifications.

From the teaser the Realme Buds Air 2 look similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro. The wireless earbuds will launch in Black and White colour options.

The Realme Buds Air 2 are expected to offer 25 hours of playback with ANC kept off and if the ANC is kept on, the Realme Buds Air 2 may last up to 22.5 hours. The Realme Buds Air 2 will reportedly offer two hours of playback to users with only 10 minutes of charging.

The active noise cancellation of the Realme Buds Air 2 is rated at 25dB which is slightly lesser than the Realme Buds Air Pro.

The wireless earbuds two will also include 88-millisecond super-low latency in gaming mode, 10mm diamond class Hi-Fi drivers. 10mm diamond class Hi-Fi drivers can enable richer bass, clearer sound, and better frequency response.

The company will also launch Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A alongside the Realme Buds Air 2.